If You Invested $10,000 in IBM Stock When Arvind Krishna Became CEO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

When Arvind Krishna took over as CEO in April 2020, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) looked like a fundamentally different company. Krishna had previously headed IBM's cloud and cognitive software division and persuaded the previous CEO, Ginni Rometty, to approve the $34 billion acquisition of open-source software specialist Red Hat the previous year.Almost four years after Krishna's tenure began, IBM has transformed itself into a cloud company. The question is, how much has that benefited its shareholders?If you bought $10,000 in stock on the day Krishna took over IBM and reinvested any dividends paid out over that time, you would have roughly $19,720 today. The stock itself would be worth just over $16,000, with dividend income accounting for the remainder.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel