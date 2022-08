If You Invested $10,000 in Mastercard in 2009, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As investors, your goal is to put money to work in sound investments and let that amount grow over time. Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway CEO, has compared building wealth to rolling a snowball down a hill that grows larger the further down it rolls. A great way to build wealth is by investing in high-quality companies and holding on to them for the long haul. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is one stock that has crushed it for years, and you may be surprised about how much you could've made if you invested $10,000 in the company back in 2009.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading