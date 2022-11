If You Invested $10,000 in Medical Properties 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in dividend stocks can be a safe way to grow your portfolio's value over time. The dividend income you earn can help pad your gains from an investment. One high-yielding stock that investors can buy right now is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) has over 430 properties in its portfolio spanning 10 countries. And its yield is up to a mammoth 10%.But the stock itself has nosedived 50% this year because rising interest rates have made investors bearish on REITs, which often carry lots of debt. However, the recent performance isn't necessarily indicative of Medical Properties' track record over the years. Below, I'll look at whether investing $10,000 into the stock a decade ago would have paid off for investors.At the start of November 2012, Medical Properties was trading at about $11.50 per share. That's around the same price as investors can buy the stock for right now. And there haven't been any stock splits in the company's history.