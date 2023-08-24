|
24.08.2023 11:20:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Medical Properties Trust 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with over 400 properties in its portfolio, mainly hospitals. It is also geographically diverse, with investments in Europe and South America. Despite the broad healthcare reach, the REIT hasn't made for a good investment in recent years.Let's look at how the stock has performed since 2018 and whether its high dividend has been enough to offset losses for investors.On Aug. 31, 2018, Medical Properties stock closed at $15.05. Investing $10,000 at the time would have netted you 664 shares. At Monday's closing price of $7.01, that investment would now be worth less than $4,700. Overall, that's a decline of 53%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!