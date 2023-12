If You Invested $10,000 in Meta Platforms in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Investors can find winning companies to buy and hold by looking at stocks that have done well in the past. By adopting this approach, the hope is that businesses that were successful in the past can keep the good times rolling.In more recent times, FAANG stocks have fit this description. Without a doubt, they are some of the most dominant enterprises the world has ever seen.Take Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in particular. In the past decade, its shares have soared 625% (as of Nov. 28), a gain that trounces the 252% rise of the Nasdaq Composite Index. This means that a $10,000 investment in the social media giant 10 years ago would be worth more than $72,000 today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel