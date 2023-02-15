|
15.02.2023 14:50:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The corporate world is ruthless -- getting on top is hard, and staying there is even harder. But the companies that can succeed over time can be great investments. Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started with operating systems and still dominates that market today.But adding new businesses over the years has catapulted Microsoft to a $2 trillion market value, and a $10,000 investment in 2013 would be worth $118,000 today. The company isn't sitting still -- potential growth opportunities could carry the stock to new heights over the coming years. Here is what investors should look for.Microsoft launched Azure in 2010, and its success played a significant role in the stock's excellent returns over the past decade. Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers various services, including storage, computing, security, networking, and more. Azure is part of Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment, which did $21.5 billion in revenue during the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022. It's the company's largest segment at 40% of total revenue.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.01.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.01.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.01.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.01.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|3 300,00
|-1,61%
|Microsoft Corp.
|246,05
|-1,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.