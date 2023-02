If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The corporate world is ruthless -- getting on top is hard, and staying there is even harder. But the companies that can succeed over time can be great investments. Technology conglomerate Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) started with operating systems and still dominates that market today.But adding new businesses over the years has catapulted Microsoft to a $2 trillion market value, and a $10,000 investment in 2013 would be worth $118,000 today. The company isn't sitting still -- potential growth opportunities could carry the stock to new heights over the coming years. Here is what investors should look for.Microsoft launched Azure in 2010, and its success played a significant role in the stock's excellent returns over the past decade. Azure is a cloud computing platform that offers various services, including storage, computing, security, networking, and more. Azure is part of Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment, which did $21.5 billion in revenue during the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022. It's the company's largest segment at 40% of total revenue.Continue reading