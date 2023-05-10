|
10.05.2023 13:37:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Many tech stocks are well below their all-time highs today, in part because of a growth slowdown compared to some of the huge gains they achieved during the pandemic. A demand hangover is occurring in niches like digital advertising and consumer electronics, causing many companies to scramble to cut costs in response. That's why it's no surprise that the Nasdaq Composite is down sharply since the start of 2022.The stock of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has bucked that trend by declining only slightly. Zooming out, shares are up a blistering 835% since early 2013, a 10-year period that captures the entire pandemic time frame to date. A moderate $10,000 investment a decade ago, then, would have turned into $93,500 today.Let's take a closer look at some factors that helped shareholders earn those impressive returns.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|4 700,00
|1,69%
|Microsoft Corp.
|283,85
|-0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich wenig bewegt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Am Donnerstag ging es an den US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. In Fernost tendierten die Märkte am Donnerstag mehrheitlich seitwärts.