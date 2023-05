If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many tech stocks are well below their all-time highs today, in part because of a growth slowdown compared to some of the huge gains they achieved during the pandemic. A demand hangover is occurring in niches like digital advertising and consumer electronics, causing many companies to scramble to cut costs in response. That's why it's no surprise that the Nasdaq Composite is down sharply since the start of 2022.The stock of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has bucked that trend by declining only slightly. Zooming out, shares are up a blistering 835% since early 2013, a 10-year period that captures the entire pandemic time frame to date. A moderate $10,000 investment a decade ago, then, would have turned into $93,500 today.Let's take a closer look at some factors that helped shareholders earn those impressive returns.Continue reading