|
02.12.2022 12:45:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft Stock When Satya Nadella Became CEO, This Is How Much You'd Have Today
A decade ago, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was reeling. After dominating the personal computer (PC) market with its ubiquitous Windows operating software, the tech giant was slow to react to the smartphone megatrend.Microsoft fell behind its longtime nemesis, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). It watched helplessly as Apple quickly captured the lion's share of the booming smartphone industry's profits with its massively popular iPhone. Windows-based phones paled in comparison.A desperate Microsoft tried to stage a comeback with its $7.2 billion acquisition of Nokia's smartphone business in late 2013. But the ill-fated deal failed to help Microsoft narrow the gap with Apple.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!