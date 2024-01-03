03.01.2024 16:00:00

If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft When Satya Nadella Became CEO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is back on top of the tech world these days, but it's easy to forget that the company was left in the hinterlands for much of this century. While Microsoft was an early pioneer in personal computing with operating systems like DOS and then Windows, it missed the mobile transition, falling behind Apple after the iPhone was released.A decade ago, Microsoft was regarded as a laggard in technology, known for a lack of innovation and underperforming the stock market, though it continued to generate profits from its entrenched personal computing and enterprise software ecosystem.However, its legacy of underperformance changed when Satya Nadella took over as CEO nearly 10 years ago on Feb. 4, 2014.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

04.12.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
22.11.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.11.23 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
20.11.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
20.11.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 12 965,00 5,49% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 339,00 -0,35% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX in Grün -- DAX freundlich -- Märkte in Fernost schließen überwiegend leichter
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt fester präsentiert, zeigt sich auch der deutsche Leitindex am Donnerstag leicht in Grün. Derweil tendierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen