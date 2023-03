If You Invested $10,000 in NextEra Energy 1 Year Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you put $10,000 into giant U.S. utility NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) one year ago , your position would only be worth around $9,250 today. The same investment in the average utility, using Vanguard Utilities Index ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU) as a proxy, would be worth a bit more than $9,500, so NextEra Energy hasn't been the best near-term performer.However, if you bought this stock for its dividend growth, one year just isn't long enough to really see the benefit of this company's growing business. Here's a look at what NextEra Energy has achieved for investors over the long term.There's no question that the last year has been difficult for most investors. Indeed, a $10,000 investment in an S&P 500 index ETF would have fallen in value to around $9,100. That makes NextEra's drop to $9,250 look like a relatively strong performance even though it still lags the $9,500 that you'd have left if you had put the same amount into the Vanguard Utilities Index ETF.Continue reading