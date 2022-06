If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every investor's hope is to buy a stock that produces outsized gains. Oftentimes, that means buying quality businesses and holding the stock for the long term. Even the greatest companies in the world can go through rough short-term patches when the stock plummets. However, holding through those tough times is where investors are rewarded.As an established leader in the technology sector, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a long history of strong business results in producing the computer chips that power our digital world. Let's dig into Nvidia's recent earnings results to see what has led this business to the outsized results it has provided its long-term shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading