31.01.2022 13:30:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 1999, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the most desired chip stocks selling today. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) power not only video gaming but also numerous applications driving popular tech sectors such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse.However, since it went public in 1999 near the height of the dot-com boom, the stock has experienced more than one boom and bust cycle. During some of those times, investors seemed uncertain of its future. Nonetheless, its long-term history could provide lessons to investors today and hint at where the chip stock could go in the coming years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
