20.02.2023 14:00:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
While it might feel disheartening to look at a company's past stock growth and see what could have been, it's also a great exercise to see what's possible for the future. As a high-growth company, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen its shares skyrocket over the long term, illustrating the importance of holding stocks over many years. Doing so can safeguard your investment against temporary economic headwinds, like the ones that triggered steep declines for many companies in 2022.Nvidia's stock fell 50% throughout last year. However, its shares have still retained 269% growth over the last five years despite the sell-off. And with that, let's look at how much a $10,000 investment in Nvidia's stock a decade ago, in 2013, would be worth today. Founded in 1993, Nvidia went public in January 1999, with its stock soaring 55,000% since then. While most companies tend to experience the most growth in the beginning, Nvidia has still provided immense gains since 2013, as it almost singlehandedly founded the consumer graphics processing unit (GPU) market. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
