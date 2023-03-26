|
26.03.2023 11:30:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The realistic depiction of characters and scenery in video games is taken for granted, but it wasn't always that way. Before the introduction of modern graphics processing units (GPUs), images were both boxy and grainy. Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) groundbreaking video rendering technology, introduced in the late 1990s was -- for lack of a better term -- a game changer. And the rest, as they say, is history.From those humble beginnings, Nvidia stock has soared a mind-boggling 105,772%, making it one of the best-performing stocks over the past 30 years. That means a $10,000 investment at its 1999 IPO would be worth more than $10.8 million today. Yet even investors who saw the writing on the wall much later have been richly rewarded. A similar $10,000 investment in early 2013 would have resulted in 8,615% gains, worth more than $871,000 today. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!