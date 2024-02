If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Today, semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a tremendous company worth over $1.7 trillion. Those who bought and held shares many years back are very wealthy today.But thinking that you've missed the boat because you were late can be a costly mistake. You could have invested $10,000 in Nvidia just five years ago and still be sitting on $195,000 in gains today.Nobody knew five years ago that artificial intelligence (AI) would impact Nvidia as it has, but that's the thing with great companies -- fortune tends to find them. The cycle repeats. There are investors right now thinking they've missed out on Nvidia . But as you'll see below, that's not necessarily true.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel