|
14.02.2024 11:45:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Today, semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a tremendous company worth over $1.7 trillion. Those who bought and held shares many years back are very wealthy today.But thinking that you've missed the boat because you were late can be a costly mistake. You could have invested $10,000 in Nvidia just five years ago and still be sitting on $195,000 in gains today.Nobody knew five years ago that artificial intelligence (AI) would impact Nvidia as it has, but that's the thing with great companies -- fortune tends to find them. The cycle repeats. There are investors right now thinking they've missed out on Nvidia. But as you'll see below, that's not necessarily true.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|680,40
|-1,09%