If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia the Day ChatGPT Came Out, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Nov. 30, 2022 may go down as one of the most important days in technological history.That was the day OpenAI launched ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot that has dazzled everyone, including top CEOs and investors. ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer app in history, reaching 100 million monthly active users just two months after its launch, and the new app has made it clear that we're in a new era of technology -- the age of AI.For investors, it's no secret that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the biggest winners in the generative AI boom. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) and other chips have experienced skyrocketing demand because those products are especially well suited to make demanding applications like ChatGPT run, and ChatGPT's own success has showcased the power of Nvidia 's GPUs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel