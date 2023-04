If You Invested $10,000 in Occidental Petroleum Three Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When investors look at a stock's performance, the starting and ending dates can be very important. For example, over the past three years, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has looked like an industry standout. However, if you change the time frame, going just a little longer in this case, the story starts to change. Here are some numbers you'll want to look at before you buy Occidental Petroleum.Over the past three years, a $10,000 investment in Occidental Petroleum, or Oxy as it is more commonly called, would have turned into roughly $41,000. That's a pretty impressive result, especially when you compare it to an S&P 500 Index ETF, which would have increased in value to $14,700, or an energy industry giant like Chevron (NYSE: CVX), which turned $10k into a touch under $20k. These are stock-only returns, which don't include dividend reinvestment.Continue reading