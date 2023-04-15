|
15.04.2023 11:48:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Occidental Petroleum Three Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
When investors look at a stock's performance, the starting and ending dates can be very important. For example, over the past three years, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has looked like an industry standout. However, if you change the time frame, going just a little longer in this case, the story starts to change. Here are some numbers you'll want to look at before you buy Occidental Petroleum.Over the past three years, a $10,000 investment in Occidental Petroleum, or Oxy as it is more commonly called, would have turned into roughly $41,000. That's a pretty impressive result, especially when you compare it to an S&P 500 Index ETF, which would have increased in value to $14,700, or an energy industry giant like Chevron (NYSE: CVX), which turned $10k into a touch under $20k. These are stock-only returns, which don't include dividend reinvestment.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!