Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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13.08.2026 16:10:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Palantir Before It Released Its AIP Platform, Here's What Your Stake Would Be Worth Today
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has gone from an obscure AI player to a widely known and widely followed stock in recent years. The software company was largely a military and intelligence contractor before it widened its ambitions in April 2023 with the launch of its revolutionary Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). How much of a game changer was AIP? Well, had you invested $10,000 in Palantir on April 26, 2023 -- the day before the platform came out -- you'd be sitting on a position worth $226,400 today. Palantir stock is up more than 2,100% since that fateful day, making it one of the best investments you could have made this decade, as profits and revenue have exploded. The stock is on the run again and is currently just 15% off its all-time high. Here's why AIP is so important -- and profitable -- for Palantir.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Palantir
|154,00
|-0,93%