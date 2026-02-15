Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
16.02.2026 00:10:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Palantir During Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has impressed investors with its incredible growth in a short period of time. Though this company has been around for more than 20 years, during this artificial intelligence (AI) boom, its revenue growth and stock performance have looked more like those of an exciting tech start-up.Revenue has soared in the double-digits quarter after quarter, and the stock price has skyrocketed. The cause for such momentum? Palantir offers its customers an easy way to apply AI to their needs and generate big results.So, we know that an investment in Palantir since its initial public offering has probably been successful -- but exactly how much would you have made if you'd invested $10,000 in Palantir at that time? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
