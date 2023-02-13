|
13.02.2023 11:35:00
If You Invested $10,000 in STAG Industrial 3 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
If you invested $10,000 into STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) three years ago, you would have around $10,700 today. That sounds somewhat underwhelming, but if you dig in a little bit deeper you'll see that this is much better than it at first seems. Here's why a stock that looks like it's dead in the water turned out to be a solid win for investors.Over the past three years or so STAG has steadily grown. It started 2020 off with 450 industrial properties and an occupancy rate of 95%. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, the real estate investment trust's (REIT) portfolio stood at 563 industrial properties sporting an occupancy rate of 96.4%. It maintained financial discipline while expanding, with a balance sheet that's basically just as strong today as it was three years ago. The adjusted funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio, meanwhile, improved to roughly 65% from 75%.It would be very hard to suggest that the last three years were wasted time for STAG as a company. And yet the stock today is only up about 7% from where it was three years ago. To be fair, that's much better than the average REIT, which is down about 8% from three years ago using the Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) as a proxy. However, the S&P 500 index is up 22% over that span, so it's hard to look at STAG's stock price and think of it as a total win.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!