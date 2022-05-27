|
27.05.2022 16:55:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Investors know that even though Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading sharply lower today compared to its all-time high last November, those who took a stake in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer's initial public offering (IPO) in 2010 would still be fabulously wealthy.CEO Elon Musk has always been a somewhat controversial figure, but since his attempt to buy Twitter, he's now much more of a lightning rod for criticism. That's partly playing out in his company's stock performance, but also because taking out a $6 billion loan backed by Tesla shares to make the acquisition has that effect.Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!