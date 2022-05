If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors know that even though Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading sharply lower today compared to its all-time high last November, those who took a stake in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer's initial public offering (IPO) in 2010 would still be fabulously wealthy.CEO Elon Musk has always been a somewhat controversial figure, but since his attempt to buy Twitter, he's now much more of a lightning rod for criticism. That's partly playing out in his company's stock performance, but also because taking out a $6 billion loan backed by Tesla shares to make the acquisition has that effect.Image source: Tesla.Continue reading