If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) wasn't always the household name and portfolio-changing stock it's viewed as today. The company had its ups and downs over the years, facing the threat of bankruptcy as recently as between 2017 and 2019, when Tesla increased the production volume of its Model 3.Had you invested $10,000 in Tesla stock back in 2019, your investment would be worth more than $90,000 today. That strong performance comes even though the stock has fallen more than 50% from its high in November 2021.So what happened that electrified investor returns, and can that translate to future return potential?