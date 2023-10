If You Invested $10,000 in U.S. Steel 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

United States Steel (NYSE: X) is an industrial icon in the United States, quite literally helping to build the country we know today. But the stock hasn't been a huge winner for investors for a number of reasons. Today, it is fielding takeover offers. Here's how much money you would have if you had invested $10,000 in U.S. Steel 10 years ago .To get the headline number out right up front, a $10,000 investment in U.S. Steel a decade ago would be worth roughly $15,000 today. If you include reinvested dividends, that figure would have increased to nearly $16,300. Basically, this once iconic steel maker has been less than rewarding over the past 10 years. And that includes a 70% price advance over the past year, with a huge chunk of that coming in just the last couple of months thanks to a series of takeover offers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel