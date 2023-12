If You Invested $10,000 in Verizon in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

It hasn't been easy being a shareholder in Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). The networking and communications giant has been a poor performer.The numbers don't lie. If you had invested $10,000 into this telecom stock a decade ago and reinvested your dividends, you would be sitting on a position worth $12,600 today. If dividends were excluded, you would've experienced a 22% loss. For comparison, an S&P 500 index fund, with dividends reinvested, would've tripled your money during that same time.What issues have been holding back Verizon stock over the past decade? And is this a stock that investors should consider buying right now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel