If You Invested $10,000 in Vici Properties in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

When investors think of the most well-known businesses in the world, chances are that they are S&P 500 index components. This is because the 500 components of this index are the most dominant companies in their respective industries.A $10,000 investment in the S&P 500 index five years ago would have turned into a respectable $17,080 with dividends reinvested. What investors may not know is that a newcomer to the index since June 2022, Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI), has done even better: A $10,000 investment made in the stock five years ago would now be worth $20,260 with dividends reinvested. However, the returns of yesterday aren't going to help prospective investors who missed out on these returns. The real question is whether shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) are still a buy. Let's sift through the company's fundamentals and valuation to find out.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel