If You Invested $10,000 in Virgin Galactic When It Went Public, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

The stock market tends to be rational over longer periods of time, but can be shockingly irrational over short periods. That's the big-picture story behind Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE). It's worth looking at the numbers behind this stock's meteoric rise and subsequent crash landing to get an idea of just how important it is to control your own emotions even when those around you are euphoric. Paying attention to the boring old financials can help.Virgin Galactic didn't enter the public markets the normal way, with an initial public offering (IPO). It was bought by a special purpose acquisition corporation, or SPAC, in late 2019.These are very different processes. In an IPO, a company has to produce all sorts of financial documents and go around convincing investors that it is worth their while to buy shares. A SPAC has already issued shares to the public and is sitting on a pile of cash that has been entrusted to management for future investment. Essentially, the SPAC is expected to buy a company, which, in the end, allows that company to bypass the time-consuming and costly IPO process.Continue reading