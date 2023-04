If You Invested $10,000 in Visa in 2008, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some stocks are winners as soon as they hit the market. Payment network company Visa (NYSE: V) came public in 2008 amid the financial crisis. Still, investors were up 50% two years after the IPO and much more today. Had someone invested $10,000 in the stock's IPO, that person would have a whopping $184,000 today, an 18-bagger in just 15 years.Of course, you probably care more about whether the stock can continue multiplying over the next 15 years. It's a tricky question to answer as the stock marches toward its 52-week high.Don't worry. Let's look at what to expect from Visa and reveal the company's secret sauce behind its impressive investment returns. Buckle up; it's going to be fun.Continue reading