24.04.2023 11:55:00

If You Invested $10,000 in Visa in 2008, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Some stocks are winners as soon as they hit the market. Payment network company Visa (NYSE: V) came public in 2008 amid the financial crisis. Still, investors were up 50% two years after the IPO and much more today. Had someone invested $10,000 in the stock's IPO, that person would have a whopping $184,000 today, an 18-bagger in just 15 years.Of course, you probably care more about whether the stock can continue multiplying over the next 15 years. It's a tricky question to answer as the stock marches toward its 52-week high.Don't worry. Let's look at what to expect from Visa and reveal the company's secret sauce behind its impressive investment returns. Buckle up; it's going to be fun.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Visa Inc. 212,70 -0,49% Visa Inc.

