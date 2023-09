If You Invested $10,000 in Visa in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Most investors would probably agree that Visa (NYSE: V) is one of the best businesses in the world. There are numerous reasons for this, which I'll get to below, but the company's favorable traits have resulted in huge gains for shareholders over the years. If you invested $10,000 in this top financial stock 10 years ago in 2013, you'd have more than $51,000 today. The stock has produced an impressive gain of 411%, easily beating both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite index by a wide margin. Let's take a closer look at this dominant card payments company and whether the stock makes for a smart buy right now. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel