Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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24.03.2026 13:00:00
If You Invested $10,000 in Visa Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
A mind-boggling figure, $4.5 trillion to be exact, ran across Visa's (NYSE: V) network just in the three months that ended Dec. 31, 2025. Moreover, 5 billion of its cards are in use around the globe. This is a monster in the world of global payments.Investors who own Visa have gained. If you'd bought $10,000 of this financial stock 10 years ago, here's how much you'd have today.Image source: Visa.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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