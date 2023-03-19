If You Invested $100 in 3M Company In 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Industrial conglomerate 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) has outperformed the S&P 500 for the vast majority of the past two decades. However, the stock has declined since 2018; growth has slowed, and high-profile lawsuits hang over the company's head.It's a potential turning point for investors who must decide whether 3M's best days are gone or if the past several years are a temporary bump in a multidecade story of success.Here is how the stock has fared against the broader market over the years and why the future could be brighter than its recent past.Continue reading