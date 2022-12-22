|
22.12.2022 13:15:00
If You Invested $100 in Binance Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Although investing in the stock market has been a proven strategy for building savings over time, there's no doubt that putting money into digital assets has the potential to create life-changing wealth. Some tokens have seen their prices skyrocket in short order, resulting in profit-seeking individuals getting in quickly. One perfect example of this is Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB). An investment of just $100 in BNB at its launch in July 2017 would be worth an incredible $25,000 today (as of Dec. 19). Let's take a closer look at this popular cryptocurrency and see if it's a good investment right now. Binance Coin is the utility token that is used to power the entire Binance ecosystem, which includes a popular cryptocurrency exchange and a native blockchain known as the Binance Chain. While it was first used to provide discounts on trading fees on the exchange, BNB can now be used for a wide range of activities, like decentralized finance applications, non-fungible tokens, and even the metaverse. And these supporting services help drive greater demand for BNB, supporting a higher price over time. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
