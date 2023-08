If You Invested $100 in Ethereum, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

It's no secret that crypto has been struggling over the last couple of years. And after a whirlwind surge in 2023, prices are falling yet again.However, many cryptocurrencies have still proven to be incredibly lucrative long-term investments. For example, while the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has fallen by around 11% over the last month, it's still up more than 300% over the last three years -- and that's despite the brutal crypto winter throughout 2022.If crypto prices rebound, we could see similar gains over time. And while past performance doesn't predict future returns, it can sometimes be encouraging to look at how much you could have earned if you'd invested years ago.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel