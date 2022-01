If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's well known that the S&P 500 increases roughly 10% per year on average over the long term. Investing early and then regularly adding savings can help build lasting wealth. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, have created millionaires in extremely short order. Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most popular and developed cryptocurrencies, but there are many smaller ones that have generated life-changing returns. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is one such token. If you were bold enough to invest $100 in SHIB coin at its founding in August 2020, your position would be worth a jaw-dropping $5.9 million today. That's not a bad return for less than 18 months!Keep reading to learn more about Shiba Inu. Continue reading