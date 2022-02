If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu in August 2020, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In order to build wealth, people have usually turned to the stock market to direct their investment dollars. But in recent years, cryptocurrencies have become a top asset class to achieving life-changing returns. While the widely followed S&P 500 stock market index has gained exactly 100% since hitting a pandemic low on March 20, 2020, the cryptocurrency market has soared more than 1,000% during the same time. But just like stocks, certain cryptocurrencies perform better than others. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is one that stands out in the world of digital assets. In fact, a $100 investment in SHIB at its launch in August 2020 would be worth an unbelievable $6.6 million today. Continue reading