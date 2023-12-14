|
14.12.2023 12:59:00
If You Invested $15,000 in Aurora Cannabis in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Investing in Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) generally hasn't paid off for investors. But what if you waited until 2020, when the markets briefly crashed and valuations were incredibly low for many stocks? Would buying Aurora at the time have been a good move for investors? Here's a look at what it was trading at back then, and what an investment in the cannabis producer in March 2020 would be worth today.In March 2020, news of the coronavirus spreading sent the markets into a panic. Although the market plunge was short-lived, it temporarily sent stocks to lows that would allow opportunistic investors to cash in and and buy on the cheap.Shares of Aurora Cannabis reached a low of $0.60 on March 18, 2020. If you invested $15,000 in the stock back then, you would have owned 25,000 shares of the cannabis company -- until its reverse split. Due to its low price and the need to maintain a share price of more than $1, Aurora consolidated its shares on a 1-for-12 basis a few months later. On May 11, those 25,000 shares would have been traded in for just 2,083 shares. Aurora's stock price, however, would go up as a result of the reverse split.
