If You Invested $2,000 in Broadcom in 2016, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

On Feb. 1, 2016, the Singapore-based chipmaker Avago Technologies closed its acquisition of the American chipmaker Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and inherited its name. The $37 billion merger was the largest chip deal in history.If you had invested $2,000 in the "new" Broadcom on that fateful day, your investment would have grown to about $19,600 over the past eight years. If you had reinvested your dividends, your stake would have blossomed to about $25,000. Let's see how Broadcom generated those multibagger gains -- and if it still has room to run over the next few years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel