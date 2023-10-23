|
23.10.2023 15:07:00
If You Invested $2,000 in SoundHound AI in 2022, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) once seemed like a promising play on the artificial intelligence (AI) market. Its Houndify developer platform enabled companies to add speech recognition tools to their products without tethering themselves to a tech giant like Microsoft or Alphabet's Google. It also developed its own voice-powered digital assistant and music recognition app.So when SoundHound AI finally went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last year, the bulls rushed in. It closed its merger on April 28, 2022, and the combined company's stock started trading at $8.72 per share. By May 5, it had rallied to an all-time high of $14.98. But today, SoundHound AI trades at less than $2 per share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!