|
17.02.2024 14:13:00
If You Invested $20,000 in Amgen in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is one of the largest drug manufacturers in the world, with a market cap of more than $150 billion. It pays a dividend, has been growing steadily over the years, and has many growth opportunities and blockbusters in its portfolio. It has all the key ingredients that should make this a solid investment. But has it been a good buy over the past decade? Let's take a closer look at the stock's returns and whether you should consider investing in Amgen today.On the first day of trading in 2014, shares of Amgen closed at a price of $115.80. If you had invested $20,000 into the business back then, you would have acquired approximately 173 shares of the company, assuming you bought it around that price. Since then, Amgen's stock has been on a fairly steady incline, and on Monday, it closed at a price of $294.43. At that point, those 173 shares would have been worth approximately $50,936. That initial $20,000 investment would have increased by 155%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
