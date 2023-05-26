If You Invested $20,000 in McKesson in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

McKesson (NYSE: MCK) is one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country. While this isn't the type of investment you might expect 10x returns from, it can provide stability and even reliable dividend income. And there can be significant value in safety and stability. You might be surprised at how well you would have fared going with this relatively safe option five years ago, and how soundly it has beaten the S&P 500.On the first day of trading in 2018, shares of McKesson closed at $159. If you were to invest $20,000 into the business at that point, that would have enabled you to acquire approximately 126 shares of the healthcare company. Today, with the stock price around $400, that investment would be worth approximately $50,000, for a return of 150%.McKesson also pays a modest dividend yield of 0.5%. When you add in the dividend and assume you reinvested that into the business, then your total returns since 2018 would be around 167%. By comparison, the S&P 500's total returns over the same stretch are much more modest at 72%. A $20,000 investment in the healthcare stock after factoring in dividends would be worth over $53,000 today versus about $34,000 if you went the safer route and invested in the index.Continue reading