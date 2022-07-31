If You Invested $25,000 in Abbott Laboratories in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It has been more than nine years since Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) spun off AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). By doing so, AbbVie could focus on research and developing breakthrough therapies while Abbott could remain a diversified healthcare company focused on generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, and nutrition. The move has worked out well for AbbVie, which today has a larger market capitalization than Abbott's. But how has it worked out for Abbott, and would its investors have made the right move if they bought $25,000 worth of shares in the company back then?In the years since the deal, Abbott has more than doubled its annual revenue, and COVID-19 testing played a big role: