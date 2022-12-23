|
23.12.2022 15:16:00
If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a top healthcare company that's worth nearly $290 billion. It has a diverse business that generates revenue from many different therapeutic areas. Its bread and butter is the immunology drug Humira, which has already brought in a whopping $15.7 billion in revenue through the first nine months of the year. But Humira has been both its greatest product and the source of the company's greatest worry as investors have become concerned about its patent cliff and a loss in exclusivity that will begin to chip away at its market share as early as next year. So to diversify its business and to help offset some of that risk, AbbVie acquired Botox maker Allergan in 2020 for a whopping $63 billion. Here's how you would have done if you had bought the stock after that deal closed.It has been more than two years since AbbVie completed what it called a "transformative acquisition" of the Botox maker in 2020. The deal diversified AbbVie, giving it a new segment, aesthetics, which could help add significant growth opportunities. At the time the deal was closed, shares of AbbVie closed at $83.96. At that price, investing $25,000 into the healthcare business would have enabled you to purchase approximately 298 shares. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
