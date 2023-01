If You Invested $25,000 in Biogen in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Five years ago, pharmaceutical manufacturer Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) had a growing business, and Tecfidera was its star multiple sclerosis treatment. Now, competition is devastating the drug's sales, and without a replacement to make up for the decline, shares of Biogen have been falling as well.While all hope isn't lost in the business by any means, it's been a volatile five years for investors, and I'll look at how much a $25,000 investment at the start of 2018 would be worth today, and whether you should consider buying the stock now.On the first day of trading in 2018, shares of Biogen were $321.15 per share. Investing $25,000 into the healthcare stock at the time would have allowed you to buy almost 78 shares. Last week, the stock finished at $288.04.Continue reading