17.08.2023 15:40:00
If You Invested $25,000 in UnitedHealth Stock 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been a top healthcare stock to own for years. Today, it's among the largest healthcare companies in the world, worth $475 billion. Although it's a health insurer, the company has been a growth machine over the years, and it continues to get bigger via acquisitions. Below, I'll look at what a $25,000 investment into the healthcare giant 10 years ago would be worth right now and whether the stock is a good buy today.On Aug. 1, 2013, shares of UnitedHealth closed at a price of $73.16. Investing $25,000 into the business back then would have enabled you to buy roughly 342 shares of the business. Shares of UnitedHealth are now trading at around $503 as of Wednesday's close, which means the value of those shares would now be worth more than $172,000 -- nearly seven times the original investment. By comparison, if you invested $25,000 into the S&P 500, that investment would be worth around $64,500. And this doesn't yet factor in the dividend income you would have earned from UnitedHealth Group. When including dividends, then your investment would be over $200,000 versus $78,000 with the S&P 500. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
