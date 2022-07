If You Invested $25,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you hold on to a promising growth stock for five years, you should expect to accumulate some decent gains over that time. Investing in just the S&P 500 would have resulted in a nearly 60% increase in value -- and that's even after factoring in this year's bearish market.Five years ago , Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) was coming off a year when its revenue soared by 65% to $1.7 billion. Although the business was unprofitable, Vertex 's losses were shrinking, and it was looking like a top growth stock to own. Here's a look at how it has performed since then and what a $25,000 investment back then would be worth today.In the past five years, Vertex's top and bottom lines have been moving in the right direction:Continue reading