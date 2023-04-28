|
28.04.2023 15:53:00
If You Invested $25,000 In Walgreens Boots Alliance In 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
It was on Dec. 31, 2014, when Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) officially formed, following Walgreens' merger with Alliance Boots. The merger would result in "the world's first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise," giving Walgreens a big presence in Europe. But would investing in 2015, after that deal had taken place, have paid off for investors? Here's a look at how the business has performed -- and if it's a good buy today.On Jan. 2, 2015, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance closed at a price of $76. While it did initially rise in value, the stock has been on a persistent decline for much of the past eight years. Today, it's trading at around $35, and investors buying the stock after the merger would have lost more than half their investment. A $25,000 investment in the business back then would be worth just $11,600 right now. There is, of course, the stock's high-yielding dividend. If you include that and assume that those payouts were reinvested back into your investment, then those holdings would now be worth over $14,900, for a total decline of 40%. Either way you slice it, the healthcare stock has made for a brutal investment since the Alliance Boots merger.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
