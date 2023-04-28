If You Invested $25,000 In Walgreens Boots Alliance In 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It was on Dec. 31, 2014, when Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) officially formed, following Walgreens' merger with Alliance Boots. The merger would result in "the world's first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise," giving Walgreens a big presence in Europe. But would investing in 2015, after that deal had taken place, have paid off for investors? Here's a look at how the business has performed -- and if it's a good buy today.On Jan. 2, 2015, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance closed at a price of $76. While it did initially rise in value, the stock has been on a persistent decline for much of the past eight years. Today, it's trading at around $35, and investors buying the stock after the merger would have lost more than half their investment. A $25,000 investment in the business back then would be worth just $11,600 right now. There is, of course, the stock's high-yielding dividend. If you include that and assume that those payouts were reinvested back into your investment, then those holdings would now be worth over $14,900, for a total decline of 40%. Either way you slice it, the healthcare stock has made for a brutal investment since the Alliance Boots merger.