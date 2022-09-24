|
If You Invested $3,000 in Atlassian Stock in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) has generated massive gains for its early investors since its initial public offering (IPO) on Dec. 10, 2015. The Australian software company listed its shares at $21, which popped 32% to $27.67 on the very first trade.Atlassian's stock eventually closed at an all-time high of $458.13 last October, which means a modest $3,000 investment in its IPO would have blossomed to more than $65,000 in less than six years.However, Atlassian's stock subsequently tumbled back to about $230 as rising interest rates drove investors away from pricier tech stocks. But even after that painful decline, that initial $3,000 stake would still be worth nearly $33,000 today.Continue reading
