16.07.2023 13:45:00
If You Invested $3,000 in Tilray Brands In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has been one of the hottest marijuana stocks of the past few years, and so it's a no-brainer why investors are wondering about its actual performance. If you're like most investors, you're probably tired of hearing the standard disclaimer that past performance is no guarantee of future returns. But with Tilray specifically, there are at least a few lessons to learn from looking back, so let's dive in. If you invested $3,000 in Tilray in late June 2020, you probably felt like a genius. By mid-February 2021, your initial investment would've soared to a value north of $16,600 as meme stock mania prompted retail traders to bid its shares up. But what goes up as a result of hype must come down. And so Tilray's shares did, crashing spectacularly over the rest of the year, and then declining even further through 2022 and in 2023 so far. Now, your investment would be worth a grand total of $1,050, or 65% less than when you started your position. For reference, if you'd invested in an index like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, you'd have about $4,235, assuming you spent all the dividends immediately rather than reinvesting them. Continue reading
