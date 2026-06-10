Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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10.06.2026 22:28:00
If You Invested $30,000 in Sandisk Stock at Its Spinoff, Here's How Much You'd Have Today (Hint: You'd Be a Millionaire)
Few stocks have delivered as compelling a performance over the past year or so as Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). The memory specialist has delivered monster returns for investors who picked up shares shortly after its spinoff from Western Digital, which bought it in 2016.If you had the foresight to invest $30,000 during the spinoff (which occurred on Feb. 24, 2025) and held on through the astonishing run that followed, the value of your stake would now be more than $1 million. That's an incredible gain in just over a year's time.But for those investors who haven't already gotten into the stock, the question is, can Sandisk's run continue, or has it reached its peak? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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