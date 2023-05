If You Invested $4,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Everyone knows that Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been a superb investment since Buffett took over the company in 1965. The stock has soundly beaten the broader market by a wide margin over that time. But it's also a good idea to look at how Berkshire has performed over different periods of time, such as the 21st century, through different economic cycles, and different periods of market turbulence.That's why I was interested in examining Berkshire's performance over the last few years, because 2021 was a time when the market exploded higher, only to be followed in 2022 by an extremely difficult market. If you invested $4,000 at the very beginning of 2021, here's how much you would have today.Given that Buffett is 92 years old, many people have questioned whether the Oracle of Omaha still has the magic touch. After all, as managers and CEOs get older, they might be more reluctant to adapt to modern-day trends, especially when they've had so much success doing things their way for decades.