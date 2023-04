If You Invested $4,500 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've owned it over the years or just followed the markets, you know that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been a solid investment.Since legendary investor Warren Buffett took over the company in 1965, Berkshire has soundly beaten the market over a long period of time. Between 1965 and 2022, Berkshire's stock has generated compounded annual gains of 19.8% versus the broader benchmark S&P 500's 9.9% including dividends over the same time frame.Still, it's interesting to look at how Berkshire has stacked up over different periods of time, especially more recently. If you invested $4,500 in Berkshire's stock in 2015, here's how much you would have today.Continue reading